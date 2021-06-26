The fastest three drivers in WTCR Race of Portugal Qualifying, Esteban Guerrieri, Tiago Monteiro and Néstor Girolami had this to say following their rapid laps at Circuito do Estoril.

Esteban Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR)

“We’ve had a very strong weekend so far. Obviously we push each other and we learn from each other, and that’s a very important part of our team. Our mechanics and engineers did a great job, so thank you to them. Talking about the lap itself, it was a very good last sector actually. That was the key to the lap because sector one and two were OK, but sector three I messed up with big oversteer and I had to recover somehow and I went to the last sector and attacked quite a bit. It just paid off because it’s very risky the last two corners to mess up with some understeer and stuff like this. But I knew if I wanted to be up there I had to [take] risk and it paid off. So really happy. I send this great result to my family, my son Milo who is new in this world since a week, so I’m very happy about this of course and to all my friends and family in Argentina for supporting over there in Latin America.”



Tiago Monteiro (ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR)

“It was really a team effort and as he said we are pushing each other hard and it is paying off. The first and second sectors were decent but not amazing. The third sector I made a mistake in corner seven. I tried to recover in the last sector which was decent, not as fast as Esteban but really close. It was a good lap, we had a strong package and by pushing each other we managed to do that. So the front row for my home race, I can take it and accept that. We can win from here and so we’ll see what happens tomorrow. Two long races and it will be very interesting. We don’t have the public but we could see some people around the track cheering, so we have a little bit of the atmosphere of the Portuguese fans.”



Néstor Girolami (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR)

“I’m happy with my result, especially after FP1. We had a difficult one which delayed a little bit FP2, we couldn’t go out for some time so we missed a little bit of track time. So I’m happy with this P3. I think tomorrow we have a very good opportunity to score points, especially after a good start to the season at the Nürburgring where the pace was very good in the races. But as Tiago says 15 laps here in hotter temperatures, it’s very important to have a good balance in the last corner which is very long and it will destroy the front tyres quite quick, so let’s see how it goes. But it looks very good for tomorrow.”

