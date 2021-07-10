This is what the top three in WTCR Race of Spain Qualifying had to say following a tightly-contested session at MotorLand Aragón.

First position: Frédéric Vervisch (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)

“I was very happy with that. It was for me almost a perfect lap. It can always be better, but I’m sure these guys would say exactly the same. You know, it’s quite a mental game the whole qualifying session you have nowhere else. I’m not so used to it any more, but it’s a good challenge against yourself and you are always happy when you do one lap, you do a good lap, and then you say oh my god I have to do it again and maybe even better. And that is very challenging, so I’m very happy with today. Obviously I’m very happy to be back with this new car and it’s the first pole position for the new car, so it’s great for Audi, for us, the team as well. And I think Gilles proves it and Tom Coronel as well that they’re up there. It’s great for us, let’s say, but I have to be honest, I struggled a lot the first two weekends. We struggled a lot but maybe me a bit more and these are hard times. So this pole position, OK it’s not a victory, but it counts, it helps for the motivation. If you keep pushing we get some results, so hopefully we can convert it into some good points tomorrow.”



Second position: Thed Björk (Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)

“As Fred said I was also struggling for the first two weekends of this championship and I’m back on top and it feels so good. I can’t do anything else. I had this momentum, it started a little bit in Estoril, then I was struggling in qualifying, but now it continues. Also as Fred said, it feels so good as a driver when you know what you can do and you just go out in the car and everything feels good. Put the lap in, put the next lap in – because of the red flag [in Q1] I started the last of everybody, so I didn’t get the first lap. And then the pressure rises, the tension in the car that you need to perform on the next lap. It’s a fantastic feeling when you do challenge yourself and put it where you want it. My lap, it felt so good.



Third position: Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

“First of all, big congrats to Fred and the whole team because being first and third is a positive thing. I think we deserve it after a tough time. So again, happy for the team. Maybe it was not the perfect lap today, but OK – it will never be perfect. Even Fred says his lap wasn’t perfect, so that’s how it is. But I’m happy to be here and let’s see tomorrow. Thed is very confident that he has a quick car, but it’s two against one, so I think it will be a big fight tomorrow. We will enjoy it and I hope the viewers will enjoy it, so let’s hope we catch some good points and keep on this positive way and keep this momentum.”

WTCR Azcona: Home WTCR podium possible 43 MINUTES AGO

WTCR WTCR Qualifying flash: Vervisch beats Björk for sensational pole position 8 HOURS AGO