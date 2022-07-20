It’s not just the two race wins that will be up for grabs at WTCR Race of Italy this weekend.

The Trincea Hero Trophy has been created to recognise the driver who takes Vallelunga’s famous and fearsome Trincea corner the fastest.

Ad

Trincea is a super-fast right/left kink that rewards commitment with a speed trap used to establish who is the bravest in either Race 1 or Race 2.

WTCR Recollections of FIA Motorsport Games as WTCR’s Magnus returns to Vallelunga AN HOUR AGO

WTCR Why Ma’s ready for the wonderful in WTCR 18 HOURS AGO