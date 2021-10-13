The 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup glory chase entered its second half at Autodrom Most last weekend. Here’s a reminder of who won what in Czech Republic.

RACE WINNERS

Race 1:Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2:Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR (pictured)



FIA WTCR JUNIOR TITLE WINNERS

Race 1:Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Race 2:Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR



WTCR TROPHY WINNERS

Race 1:Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



POLE POSITION

Race 1 (reverse grid):Petr Fulín (CZE) Full in Race Academy, CUPRA Leon Competitión

Race 2:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión



FASTEST LAPS

Race 1:Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m40.057s (151.5kph)

Race 2:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, 1m39.503s (152.3kph)



TAG HEUER BEST LAP TROPHY

Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, 1m39.503s (152.3kph)



TAG HEUER MOST VALUABLE DRIVER

Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 43 points



GOODYEAR #FOLLOWTHELEADER

Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 135 points

