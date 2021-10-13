The 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup glory chase entered its second half at Autodrom Most last weekend. Here’s a reminder of who won what in Czech Republic.
RACE WINNERS
Race 1:Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
Race 2:Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR (pictured)
FIA WTCR JUNIOR TITLE WINNERS
Race 1:Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
Race 2:Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
WTCR TROPHY WINNERS
Race 1:Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
POLE POSITION
Race 1 (reverse grid):Petr Fulín (CZE) Full in Race Academy, CUPRA Leon Competitión
Race 2:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión
FASTEST LAPS
Race 1:Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m40.057s (151.5kph)
Race 2:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, 1m39.503s (152.3kph)
TAG HEUER BEST LAP TROPHY
Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, 1m39.503s (152.3kph)
TAG HEUER MOST VALUABLE DRIVER
Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 43 points
GOODYEAR #FOLLOWTHELEADER
Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 135 points
