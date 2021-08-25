The race to win the 2021 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup continued at Hungaroring last weekend. Here’s a reminder of who won what as fans returned in their thousands.
RACE WINNERS
Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR (pictured)
FIA WTCR JUNIOR TITLE WINNERS
Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR TROPHY WINNERS
Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
POLE POSITION
Race 1 (reverse grid):Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión
FASTEST LAPS
Race 1:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m53.904s (138.4kph)
Race 2:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m54.036s (138.3kph)
TAG HEUER BEST LAP TROPHY
Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m53.904s (138.4kph)
TAG HEUER MOST VALUABLE DRIVER
Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 41 points
GOODYEAR #FOLLOWTHELEADER
Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 103 points
Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR (pictured)
FIA WTCR JUNIOR TITLE WINNERS
Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR TROPHY WINNERS
Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
POLE POSITION
Race 1 (reverse grid):Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión
FASTEST LAPS
Race 1:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m53.904s (138.4kph)
Race 2:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m54.036s (138.3kph)
TAG HEUER BEST LAP TROPHY
Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m53.904s (138.4kph)
TAG HEUER MOST VALUABLE DRIVER
Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 41 points
GOODYEAR #FOLLOWTHELEADER
Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 103 points
WTCR
Fans’ return boosts Boldizs in WTCR
The post Who won what at WTCR Race of Hungary? appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Home WTCR points mean all is not bad for Tassi
WTCR
King of WTCR Ehrlacher is the new Goodyear #FollowTheLeader