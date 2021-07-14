The race to win the 2021 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup continued at MotorLand Aragón last weekend. Here’s a reminder of who won what in the Spanish sunshine.
RACE WINNERS
Race 1:Gabriele Tarquini (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Race 2:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
FIA WTCR JUNIOR TITLE WINNERS
Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR TROPHY WINNERS
Race 1:Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS (pictured)
Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
POLE POSITION
Race 1 (reverse grid):Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
Race 2:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
FASTEST LAPS
Race 1:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 2m07.023s (151.4kph)
Race 2:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 2m07.588s (150.8kph)
TAG HEUER BEST LAP TROPHY
Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 2m07.023s (151.4kph)
TAG HEUER MOST VALUABLE DRIVER
Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 38 points
GOODYEAR #FOLLOWTHELEADER
Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 82 points
