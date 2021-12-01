Six drivers were in contention for the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup title at WTCR VTB Race of Russia last weekend. This is a reminder of who won what at slippery and sensational Sochi Autodrom.
WTCR VTB RACE OF RUSSIA 2021: THE WEEKEND’S BIG WINNERS
RACE WINNERS
Race 1:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición
Race 2:Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición
FIA WTCR JUNIOR TITLE WINNERS
Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team
WTCR TROPHY WINNERS
Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
POLE POSITION
Race 1 (reverse grid):Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 2m29.624s (140.7kph)
FASTEST LAPS
Race 1:Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 2m33.452s (137.1kph)
Race 2:Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 2m33.748s (136.9kph)
TAG HEUER BEST LAP TROPHY
Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 2m33.452s (137.1kph)
TAG HEUER MOST VALUABLE DRIVER
Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 33 points
GOODYEAR #FOLLOWTHELEADER
Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 223 points
RACE WINNERS
Race 1:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición
Race 2:Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición
FIA WTCR JUNIOR TITLE WINNERS
Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team
WTCR TROPHY WINNERS
Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
POLE POSITION
Race 1 (reverse grid):Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 2m29.624s (140.7kph)
FASTEST LAPS
Race 1:Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 2m33.452s (137.1kph)
Race 2:Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 2m33.748s (136.9kph)
TAG HEUER BEST LAP TROPHY
Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 2m33.452s (137.1kph)
TAG HEUER MOST VALUABLE DRIVER
Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 33 points
GOODYEAR #FOLLOWTHELEADER
Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 223 points
Ad
WTCR
Tassi to fight for ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport alone after Monteiro forced out of WTCR decider
The post Who won what at WTCR VTB Race of Russia? appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Who said that? WTCR’s fastest three on Russia Qualifying
WTCR
Guerrieri reflects on crash that wrecked outside WTCR title hopes
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad