Six drivers were in contention for the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup title at WTCR VTB Race of Russia last weekend. This is a reminder of who won what at slippery and sensational Sochi Autodrom.

WTCR VTB RACE OF RUSSIA 2021: THE WEEKEND’S BIG WINNERS



RACE WINNERS

Race 1:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

Race 2:Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición



FIA WTCR JUNIOR TITLE WINNERS

Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team



WTCR TROPHY WINNERS

Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



POLE POSITION

Race 1 (reverse grid):Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 2m29.624s (140.7kph)



FASTEST LAPS

Race 1:Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 2m33.452s (137.1kph)

Race 2:Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 2m33.748s (136.9kph)



TAG HEUER BEST LAP TROPHY

Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 2m33.452s (137.1kph)



TAG HEUER MOST VALUABLE DRIVER

Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 33 points



GOODYEAR #FOLLOWTHELEADER

Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 223 points

Ad

WTCR Tassi to fight for ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport alone after Monteiro forced out of WTCR decider 7 HOURS AGO

WTCR Who said that? WTCR’s fastest three on Russia Qualifying 8 HOURS AGO