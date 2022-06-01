Two drivers have scored more than 1000 points since the launch of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2018.
After two events in 2022, Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’s Yvan Muller has amassed 1028 points with Esteban Guerrieri scoring 1010 points for Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.
Yann Ehrlacher, the back-to-back WTCR title winner, now has 905 points, Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse) has 863, while Cyan Performance Lynk & Co’s Thed Björk has scored 825 points.
