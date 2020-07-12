Who’s on the Pre-season Esports WTCR grid at a virtual Macau?

-

The following drivers are set for action when the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship continues at a virtual Circuito da Guia in Macau tonight.

#1: Norbert Michelisz (Hungary), BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai i30 N TCR



#7: Aurélien Comte (France), DG Sport Compétition, Peugeot 308TCR



#9: Attila Tassi (Hungary), ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR



#10: Niels Langeveld (Netherlands), Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



#11: Thed Björk (Sweden), Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



#18: Tiago Monteiro (Portugal), ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR



#29: Néstor Girolami (Argentina), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR



#31: Tom Coronel (Netherlands), Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



#55: Bence Boldizs (Hungary), Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición



#65: Kevin Ceccon (Italy), Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris



#68: Yann Ehrlacher (France), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



#70: Mato Homola (Slovakia), BRC Racing Team, Hyundai i30 N TCR



#86: Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR



#96: Mikel Azcona (Spain), CUPRA Racing, CUPRA Leon Competición



#100: Yvan Muller (France), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



#111: Andy Priaulx (Great Britain), Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

