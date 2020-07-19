WTCR

Who’s on the Sepang Pre-season Esports WTCR grid?

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
3 hours ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

-

The following drivers will contest the deciding rounds of the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship at a virtual Sepang International Circuit tonight.

#1: Norbert Michelisz (Hungary), BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai i30 N TCR

#7: Aurélien Comte (France), DG Sport Compétition, Peugeot 308TCR

#9: Attila Tassi (Hungary), ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#10: Niels Langeveld (Netherlands), Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#11: Thed Björk (Sweden), Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#18: Tiago Monteiro (Portugal), ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#29: Néstor Girolami (Argentina), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#31: Tom Coronel (Netherlands), Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#55: Bence Boldizs (Hungary), Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

#65: Kevin Ceccon (Italy), Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris

#68: Yann Ehrlacher (France), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#70: Mato Homola (Slovakia), BRC Racing Team, Hyundai i30 N TCR

#86: Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#96: Mikel Azcona (Spain), CUPRA Racing, CUPRA Leon Competición

#111: Andy Priaulx (Great Britain), Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

