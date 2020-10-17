The home hero endured a frustrating qualifying today when he could only manage P15 in his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR, which carries the number one following his capture of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title in 2019.



“It’s not been the best day for us today and I’m disappointed with the result,” said Michelisz. “We did not really have the pace and we suffered from some problems as well. Tomorrow is going to be a difficult day as well staring from P15. The target is to score some points but unfortunately we are not in a position to fight for the podium positions. Sometimes you have to take the positives out of a situation like this and it’s what I will try to do.”