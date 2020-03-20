Why 3-2-1 would do WTCR’s Guerrieri just fine

Esteban Guerrieri will start the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with an impressive sequence to complete.

Guerrieri finished third in the final WTCR table in 2018 before going one better in 2019 by completing the Sepang super-finale in the runner-up spot behind title winner Norbert Michelisz.



Now the Honda-powered Argentine is going for first place in the end of year ranking.



“After a fantastic season in 2019, I’m so excited to be staying with Honda in 2020 and really feel we can push for the title, that we so narrowly missed out on, once again,” he said.



Guerrieri will chase WTCR title gold with ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport although the German firm has yet to announce how its two two-car teams will be formed.

