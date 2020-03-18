While two of his three fellow Hyundai-powered drivers are changing numbers for the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, Nicky Catsburg is sticking with the same #88 he used during his maiden WTCR campaign in 2019.

Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team’s new signing, who will start 2020 chasing his first WTCR podium, explained his decision.



“Even though I am with a new team for this year I have the same number and logo as I had for my debut season in WTCR,” said Catsburg. “I choose the #88 because it is a nice reminder of home when I am away at the race track. I got married on 8 August and [having] the #88 with me gives me a nice connection back to my family while I am competing.



“Of course, having that number earns me some extra credit from my wife [Miriam], and it means I’m not likely to forget my wedding anniversary because I’m racing!”



It was announced earlier that Catsburg’s fellow Hyundai-equipped racers, Norbert Michelisz and Gabriele Tarquini, will use #1 and #30 respectively in 2020.



Meanwhile, visit FIAWTCR.com soon to find out what number Catsburg’s team-mate Luca Engstler has selected for the upcoming WTCR season.

The post Why #88 gives WTCR’s Catsburg “extra credit” with the wife appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.