Norbert Michelisz is set to be more busy than normal in 2022 after he was announced as a part of Hyundai Motorsport’s FIA ETCR - eTouring Car World Cup line-up.

As well as chasing a second WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title with BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Michelisz will contest the all-electric, multi-brand touring car series from WTCR promoter Discovery Sports Events in a Hyundai Veloster N ETCR.

He will partner fellow WTCR race winners Mikel Azcona and Jean-Karl Vernay for the seven-event ETCR season with Nicky Catsburg and Kevin Ceccon, who have also won WTCR races, sharing a fourth entry across the year.

While electric touring car racing is chartered territory for Azcona and Vernay, the discipline is all-new for Michelisz, the 2019 King of WTCR, although he did give the Veloster its public track debut at MotorLand Aragón in November 2020.

“I was following ETCR last year when it shared the weekend with WTCR, and enjoyed watching the close battles on track, so I’m very excited about being able to participate in the series,” said Hungarian hero Michelisz. “The preparations have already started, and I immediately felt comfortable driving the Hyundai Veloster N ETCR in testing. It is obviously very different to drive than the TCR machinery I am more used to. The running we’ve done has given me a chance to learn how I need to drive the car, however, there are still some small things for me to improve before the first event at the remaining tests. I feel that I’m in the best possible hands with the Hyundai Motorsport team and can’t wait for the season to start.”

With the WTCR and ETCR co-headlining four events this year – including the Pau Motors Festival event from May 6-8 – like BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse team-mate Azcona, Michelisz is set for some intense weekends.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motorsport has undergone a technical revamp during the Winter with new engineers joining the project to work on the Veloster N ETCR, which produces 500kW peak energy from its all-electric ETCR powertrain.

