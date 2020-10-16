The 23-year-old is one of four home-grown drivers taking part in the Hungaroring triple-header this weekend.



He will form part of the three-strong Zengő Motorsport line-up in a CUPRA Leon Competición TCR at the track where he made his name.



“I can’t wait,” Boldizs said. “I’m super-excited but I’m also super-happy. I was only racing in the Suzuki Cup in Hungary with the 100hp Suzuki Swift. I am so grateful to the team, to my family, really it’s a miracle this is happening.”