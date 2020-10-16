WTCR Rookie Driver Bence Boldizs says he can’t wait for WTCR Race of Hungary to begin tomorrow (Saturday).
The 23-year-old is one of four home-grown drivers taking part in the Hungaroring triple-header this weekend.
He will form part of the three-strong Zengő Motorsport line-up in a CUPRA Leon Competición TCR at the track where he made his name.
“I can’t wait,” Boldizs said. “I’m super-excited but I’m also super-happy. I was only racing in the Suzuki Cup in Hungary with the 100hp Suzuki Swift. I am so grateful to the team, to my family, really it’s a miracle this is happening.”
The post Why Boldizs “can’t wait” for Hungary WTCR action to begin appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.