WTCR Race of Hungary will go down as a missed opportunity for Aurélien Comte to continue his impressive return to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The Frenchman was outside the points in all three races at the Hungaroring in his Vuković Motorsport Renault Mégane RS TCR after a luckless weekend.



“We start the three races last, we had contacts, penalties, mechanical problems in Race 3 due to contact in Race 2,” said Comte, race winner in the WTCR. “It’s racing but it’s too bad because we begin to understand the car.”