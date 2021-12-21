Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver Tom Coronel says he’s “really hot” for the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup as he looks to build on a successful 2021, his 32nd season of racing.

Driving a second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS on Goodyear tyres, Coronel scored an outright third-place finish at WTCR Race of Spain before going one better at WTCR Race of Italy when he finished second to Santiago Urrutia after catching and passing Esteban Guerrieri.



Coronel also finished runner-up in the WTCR Trophy and fourth in the TCR Europe series during a busy campaign.



“All in all, I have to say that I have a good feeling about the season with Audi, both in the World Cup and in the European series,” said Coronel. “Thanks also to the Comtoyou team, particularly to Jean-Michael Baert and François Verbist. I am feeling really well within the team and I would like to continue the co-operation. I am already really hot for 2022 but let’s see whether we can continue the upward trend with Audi because then we can compete at the front next year. And, of course, I would like to thank all the sponsors and partners, too. It has been another great year.”

Ad

WTCR King of WTCR Ehrlacher the King of Ice YESTERDAY AT 05:02

WTCR Another season of WTCR winning for Girolami 19/12/2021 AT 05:05