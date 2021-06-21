Rob Huff is counting the days until WTCR Race of Portugal begins – because he can’t wait for the “welcome challenge” Circuito do Estoril brings to the 2021 calendar.

Huff, who drives a Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición for Zengő Motorsport, was on the grid when Estoril hosted Portugal’s rounds of the FIA World Touring Car Championship in 2008.



“Estoril is a fantastic circuit,” said the 2012 FIA World Touring Car champion. “We raced there in the early years of the WTCC, and we did a lot of winter testing there, so I know the circuit very, very wel.



“It’s a track that’s not really changed much, but it’s obviously an event in itself with the history the circuit holds. And it’s a tricky track and one that’s not easy to learn. It will bring another welcome challenge to the calendar.”

