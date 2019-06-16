Why five Nordschleife laps are not enough for WTCR’s Azcona

Mikel Azcona will start WTCR Race of Germany in search of significantly more knowledge of the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The CUPRA-powered Spaniard completed five laps of the 25.378-kilometre circuit during an open test session earlier this season, but has yet to drive competitively on the iconic track.



“I have done five laps in my Cupra TCR in a test, which is not enough preparation,” said Azcona, part of the PWR Racing attack. “I am also training on the simulator, a minimum of 15 laps per day, so about two hours of training each day. I am doing this every day and also looking at onboard laps.”



Azcona, a podium finisher in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, continued: “It’s the most difficult track I have ever tried. You have uphill, 220kph downhill, then you have a big compression when you don’t have steering. You also have some jumps at 220kph and there is no space for mistakes. You have to be focused in each corner because if you lose the control in one corner you crash for sure.”

