Néstor Girolami will be the man to beat when the 2021 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup season kicks-off on the Nürburgring Nordschleife next week (June 3-5).

No driver has lapped the 25.378-kilometre track in a WTCR car faster than Girolami, who set a last-gasp qualifying benchmark at WTCR Race of Germany in 2020.



With light fading fast, the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver went on a final-lap charge that pushed him to the top of the times and put him on pole position for Race 2.



The Argentine’s effort of 8m51.802s, a new WTCR qualifying lap record, over the 25.378-kilometre tour was 1.163s faster than Yann Ehrlacher’s best, after the Frenchman missed out on a final attempt by failing to pass the start line before the chequered flag waved.



“That was one of the craziest things I have ever done in my life,” said Girolami after his stunning final lap in the fading sunshine at the wheel of his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR. “The target was to score some points, but I felt so confident in the car I had to go for it and take some risks. The guys in the team deserve it. It was really getting dark and some parts of the circuit were difficult to see, missing the apex on some of the corners.”

