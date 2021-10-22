Néstor Girolami played the role of wingman in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in France last weekend, but his efforts to protect team-mate Esteban Guerrieri from attack came unstuck as Race 2 progressed.

After finishing fifth in Race 1, Girolami made the perfect start in Race 2 to leapfrog Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher and Guerrieri by moving from seventh to fifth in his Honda Civic Type R TCR.



Having allowed his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team-mate Guerrieri through to help his title chances, Girolami went into defence mode by backing the pack up to protect Guerrieri’s position.



Sixth place should have been his reward for that rear-guard action, but Girolami began to lose pace as the race approached mid-distance and eventually stopped with a damaged tyre and a suspension issue.



“We had a really good Race 1 and scored quite a lot of points for the team, but Race 2 was a bit more complicated,” Argentine Girolami explained afterwards. “I got into a really good position at the start by overtaking [Ehrlacher] with a really good launch. Having let Esteban through, I was controlling the pace when suddenly I got a vibration and started to feel the steering going strange. Two laps later I pitted. We’ll need to check the car because we had something similar at Most, but we have a small break again now so I’m sure the team will go over everything.”

