Driving for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Guerrieri finished third, second and fourth in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively.



After signing up as a Honda-powered driver for WTCR 2021, Guerrieri said: "Extending this relationship with Honda is a fantastic feeling, particularly after another strong campaign in 2020 despite all the challenges the year presented.



“Globally we hope that things will be very different in 2021 compared to last year, but one thing that we hope will stay the same is our competitiveness. We have proved every season so far that we are capable of fighting for the title, so naturally feel that we can push for it again in 2021."



Guerrieri is a two-time winner at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, which hosts the season-opening WTCR Race of Germany from June 3-5.