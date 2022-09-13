If Mikel Azcona or Gilles Magnus become King of WTCR in 2022 then history will be made.

Never before has a driver from Spain (Azcona) or Belgium (Magnus) won an FIA World Touring Car title.

Azcona, who drives a Hyundai Elantra N TCR for BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, is the driver in the title ascendancy with a 35-point advantage over current second-place racer Néstor Girolami (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport), making him the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader.

However, with 65 points on offer at both of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season-closing events in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver Magnus remains in contention for the WTCR’s top prize, 76 points behind Azcona.

The countries of Girolami (Argentina), third-placed Rob Huff (Great Britain) and fifth-placed Nathanaël Berthon (France) have celebrated FIA World Touring Car titles in the past with Huff winning the FIA World Touring Car Championship in 2012.

