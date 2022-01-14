Rob Huff will face opposition from an unlikely source when he contests the 24H DUBAI from today (Friday).

The 2012 FIA World Touring Car champion is on a packed entry list that also features Zoltán Zengő, whose eponymous team ran Huff’s CUPRA Leon Competición in the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.



While Huff will drive an Audi RS 3 LMS for Autorama Motorsport by Wolf Power Racing at the Dubai Autodrome, occasional racer Zengő will be at the wheel of one of his team’s CUPRA TCRs.



Gábor Kismarty-Lechner, who drove for Zengő during the 2020 WTCR season, will form part of the Hungarian team’s attack, while Marcus Menden, Marlon Menden and Peter Posavac will partner Briton Huff.



WTCR racers Luca Engstler and Frédéric Vervisch are also contesting the 24H DUBAI, albeit in the headlining GT3 category, with Engstler entered in an Audi R8 LMS GT3 for Attempto Racing and Vervisch driving a similar Audi for former WTCR entrant WRT.



The event is due to get underway at 15h00 local time today (Friday).

