King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher contemplated swapping his long-term #68 for the coveted #1 ahead of season five WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The Frenchman, part of the Goodyear-equipped Cyan Racing Lynk & Co line-up, earned the right to carry the number one on his Lynk & Co 03 TCR in each of the last two seasons following his title success in 2020 and 2021.

However, he has remained loyal to #68, the number of the Haut-Rhin department in France where he’s from.

“I thought about changing to #1 because you never know when this opportunity might come back at this level so, for sure, it’s a big question,” said Ehrlacher. “But, at the end of the day, I am quite linked to this number and I have won twice with this number so I just keep it. I hope one day I will have another chance to take #1 so I have ticked this during my career. It’s an important question but, at the end, it’s just a number and I am more focused on what is under the number, the car, the set-up and the way I drive. These are the main things, the number is just an accessory.”

WTCR season five gets underway at Circuit de Pau-Ville this weekend (May 7-8).

