Why it takes two to tango in WTCR

Two drivers from Argentina, Esteban Guerrieri and Néstor Girolami, will have their eyes on the prize at WTCR Race of Germany from tomorrow (Thursday).

Both have won races, and both have taken their turn to lead the standings with Guerrieri on top after 12 rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.



As well as being compatriots, the pair are close friends and team-mates too, lining up for the Germany-based ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team, which has also made an impressive start to the season with its brace of Honda Civics by leading the entrants’ standings to boot.



The drivers are quick to point to their alliance and how it’s making them better than ever in 2019.



“He’s very detailed in everything, he’s a very hard worker, he deserved another opportunity and now he has it,” said Guerrieri. “He’s also a great driver, he’s my friend but he can also put me at the next level. I always like the toughest challenges.”



Girolami said: “Having Esteban as a team-mate is really important because he has the knowledge of the car and the team and I can see his data. But we can push each other harder to put the level higher and this is a very important combination. Esteban wants to win, I want to win but we work together and the result at this moment is because we are pushing each other harder.”



Guerrieri triumphed in Race 2 at the Nürburgring Nordschleife last season to join an illustrious list of Argentine winners at the venue that’s led by the great Juan Manuel Fangio. Girolami last raced at the track in 2017.

