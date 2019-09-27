Why it was “nice while it lasted” for WTCR’s Priaulx

Andy Priaulx said it was “nice to be out front again” after he led Race 2 at WTCR Race of China for 11 laps.

Speaking in the latest episode ofChallenge the World, Lynk & Co’s series of videos charting its maiden season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, Priaulx discusses what it was like to lead and why it ultimately went wrong at the Ningbo International Speedpark.



“It was nice to be out front again in a World Touring Car race,” said the three-time FIA World Touring Car champion, who scored his last victory in the WTCC at Oschersleben, Germany, on 5 September 2010. “I had an issue with the front grip, of course then I was defending heavily and then there was big contact which took me out of the race. You have to pass, it’s a high-pressure moment in fact I did everything possible to avoid Norbi [Michelisz] coming back onto the track. This is touring car racing, it was fair.”



Twin Wins and Crashes in Ningbo – Challenge the Worldalso hears from Priaulx as he describes his Race 3 contact and goes behind the scenes as Cyan Racing Lynk & Co celebrates Yvan Muller’s brace of victories in China. There are interviews with Muller’s team-mate Thed Björk and nephew and fellow Lynk & Co-powered racer Yann Ehrlacher. Victor Yang, Vice President of Communications at Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, discusses the important of the event to the Lynk & Co brand.



Clickhereto watchTwin Wins and Crashes in Ningbo – Challenge the World.

