Why it’s 31 years and counting for The Showman of WTCR

By FIA WTCR

24 minutes agoUpdated 23 minutes ago

Tom Coronel will embark on season 31 behind the wheel when the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup gets underway.

Coronel began his competition career in the Dutch Citroën AX Cup in 1991 and ended the year with the one-make category’s national and European titles.

Following early success with a roof over his head, Coronel became a multiple title winner in single-seaters, before he returned to touring car racing with great effect.

Photo:Tom Coronel

