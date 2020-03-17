Why it’s 31 years and counting for The Showman of WTCR

Tom Coronel will embark on season 31 behind the wheel when the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup gets underway.

Coronel began his competition career in the Dutch Citroën AX Cup in 1991 and ended the year with the one-make category’s national and European titles.



Following early success with a roof over his head, Coronel became a multiple title winner in single-seaters, before he returned to touring car racing with great effect.



Photo:Tom Coronel

