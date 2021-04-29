Tom Coronel is doubling up in 2021, adding a TCR Europe campaign to his main WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup bid.

Coronel will drive a first-generation Audi RS 3 LMS for top Belgian team Comtoyou Racing in the six TCR Europe events that don’t clash with the WTCR.



However, rather than race the Audi he drove in the WTCR last season, Coronel is switching to team-mate Nathanaël Berthon’s 2020 machine.



“My WTCR Audi from last year was no longer available as it has been sold to somebody in Poland who definitely wanted my car,” Coronel explained. “But Nathanaël’s car is perfect, too. After all, he has also won races and scored podium results with it.”



Coronel begins his TCR Europe bid at the Slovakia Ring from May 7-9. The Dutchman won the second of three WTCR races at the track last October.

