Yvan Muller said scoring a podium on home soil in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup helped to make up for his victory defeat.

Muller made it through to Qualifying Q3 for the first time in 2021 and although he made the most of that opportunity by claiming pole position, he couldn’t quite make it stick in Race 2 at WTCR Race of France.



The most successful driver in FIA World Touring Car Championship history was sensational in Saturday Qualifying in his Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR. After retiring from Race 1 with damage from ninth on the grid, he lined up for Race 2 at the head of the pack in his hastily repaired Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR.



However, there would be no ninth WTCR career victory at Circuit Pau-Arnos, as the French legend explained.



“I think everything was over after Turn 1,” he said. “My start was not good enough. Unfortunately, we know we have a weak point on that and we have to work on that for the future. JK [Vernay] was already in front of me at Turn 1, so that was over. I tried for two laps and then I said, ‘OK, take your gap, keep the fresh air and drive like this’. But, of course, I’m disappointed because I lost the victory, especially after a nice pole. But on the same point if you look at where I was after Race 1 I can be pleased to be on the podium. Well done to my boys because they did a super job. Without them we couldn’t be on the grid in Race 2.”

WTCR Coronel: Make mine a (WTCR Trophy) double! 6 HOURS AGO

WTCR Pau-Arnos WTCR progress makes for a happy Huff 9 HOURS AGO