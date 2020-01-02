Why “psychological plus” could extend King of WTCR’s reign

Norbert Michelisz reckons his “psychological plus” from becoming King of WTCR will make him an even better driver in 2020.

While that claim will cause concern for his racing rivals, fans of the Hungarian hero can start hoping for more Michelisz success in 2020.



“I can’t wait to be in the same position again,” said Michelisz, who won the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup crown in a thrilling final-round decider in Malaysia last season. “This title and the psychological plus from it will make me a better driver for the following seasons. If you win a race you feel you are strong enough to win more races and then the next target is to win a championship [and then more championships when you win one championship].”



Michelisz, 35, became King of the WTCR driving for BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, which guided his team-mate Gabriele Tarquini to the inaugural title in 2018.



The 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup begins in Marrakech, Morocco, from 3-5 April, with Hungary hosting the all-action series from 26-28 April.

