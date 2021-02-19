The German firm, in partnership with Comtoyou Racing, is using its 2021 WTCR campaign to hone the second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS for privateer use when it comes on stream later this season.



Berthon and Vervisch, who both have considerable knowledge of the first-generation Audi RS 3 LMS, were team-mates at Comtoyou Racing in year one of the WTCR in 2018 when Vervisch scored a breakthrough victory for the team at WTCR Race of Macau.



Vervsich won again for Comtoyou in Slovakia in 2019 with an audacious drive from ninth to first before he focused on Audi’s various GT3 activities in 2020.



Berthon returned to WTCR action with Comtoyou in 2020 with victory in Slovakia one of many highlights during an impressive campaign.



“He is an experienced, technically skilled and reliable driver,” Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing, said of Belgian Vervisch. “This makes him the ideal development driver for our new car. He will be joined by our new signing, Nathanaël Berthon, who has already shown his skills in many racing categories.”



Nathanaël Berthon WTCR record

Wins:1

DHL Pole Positions:3

Fastest laps:2

Starts:46

Points:227



Frédéric Vervisch WTCR record:

Wins:2



DHL Pole Positions:1

Fastest laps:6

Starts:60

Points:422