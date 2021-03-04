Part of the Audi Sport-supported WTCR driver roster, Berthon is among the contenders for title glory this season based on the impressive progression he showed last year, when he claimed a breakthrough victory at the Slovakia Ring.



He will drive a Goodyear-equipped, new-generation Audi RS 3 LMS for Comtoyou Racing and has highlighted the “force” within the Belgian team as he prepares for battle.



“For several years, we have built working methods and mutual trust,” said the 31-year-old. “I have great harmony with the whole team and it is undeniably a force that will count to achieve the great ambitions we have this year.



“There is a lot of work ahead of us, especially development work that I particularly like. In 2020 we achieved several pole positions, podiums and victory. But it is with very high motivation that I will race in WTCR with Comtoyou and Audi. It is also a great pleasure to see that my friend, Frédéric Vervisch, will be one of my team-mates this year. I really want to thank everyone who made this possible.”



The legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife is set to host the 2021 season-opening WCR Race of Germany from June 3-5.