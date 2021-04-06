WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup racer winner Nathanaël Berthon is a big fan of life as a member of the Audi Sport family.
Berthon, from France, has been signed up as an Audi Sport driver for the first time and will drive a Goodyear-equipped, second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS run by Comtoyou Racing in the 2021 WTCR.
He said: “I’ve been racing internationally for a long time but it’s something else again to drive for an automobile manufacturer. It feels fantastic to be part of the Audi family. Audi has been very successful in motorsport for many years and I’m proud to be part of the Audi family now. With the new RS 3 LMS we have a wonderful new car. I’m extremely motivated and very much looking forward to the 2021 season.”
The 2021 WTCR season is due to get underway on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife from June 3-5.
