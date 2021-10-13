Nathanaël Berthon reckons his experience competing in the Tropheé Andros ice-racing series could push him further up the order at WTCR Race of France, his home rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Host venue Circuit Pau-Arnos is new to all WTCR drivers meaning learning the 3.030-kilometre layout as quickly as possible could be key to a strong result this weekend.



“I know the track is in France and I know it’s going to take six or seven hours by car to get there but that’s all I know,” the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver said. “We have prepared well but we also need to adapt quickly. But that’s actually one of my strengths I would say. I can adapt really quickly to new tracks, which I think comes from the Andros Trophy that I am doing in the winter. When you are racing on ice the track is changing all the time so you have to adapt really quickly. But the other drivers will pick up quickly as well because all the drivers are super-talented in WTCR.”

