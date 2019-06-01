Why time’s on Huff’s side in WTCR

Rob Huff reckons race wins are coming in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO following a “positive” WTCR Race of Netherlands last month.

Huff and his Volkswagen-powered Sébastien Loeb Racing team have been working hard to recover from a tough start to the 2019 season, with the Briton describing Zandvoort as a “positive weekend”.



“While in Slovakia we were able to rescue a result out of nowhere, we now have great pace in the car and that makes me feel a lot happier. We just missed out with a bit of bad luck, first with the engine problem on Saturday, and then just missing out on the top 10, which would have turned our weekend around.



"We've got a break before the Nürburgring, which will give us time to reset after a busy few weeks, and then hopefully everything will be back on track and we'll start closing in on some race victories and see if we can get ourselves back into the championship. There's still 680 points to be had, and still seven months until the last round, so there's plenty of time yet."

