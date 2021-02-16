Following confirmation that the Touring Car Cup is one of the 18 planned disciplines, Magnus is hoping he’ll get the opportunity to represent Belgium and go one medal better after picking up silver at the inaugural FIA Motorsport Games at Vallelunga in Italy in 2019.



“It was an honour to be there in the first year and I really hope to be back this year,” Magnus said. “But this time we need to win with Belgium. We were very close last time against Russia, we were second and it was by a matter of a few points. Everyone is very motivated, we have a very good ASN, the RACB, is really motivated.”



The Touring Car Cup element of the FIA Motorsport Games will take place at Circuit Paul Ricard in southern France.



Although his programme for 2021 is subject to confirmation, the 21-year-old hopes to continue racing in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with the support of the RACB National Team.



Photo:TCR-series.com