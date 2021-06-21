Jean-Karl Vernay’s status the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader will only mean something if he’s still wearing the coveted blue jacket at the end of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season.

Vernay tops the WTCR standings by six points following his Race 2 triumph in Germany earlier this month.



As well as earning the right to wear the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader blue jacket, the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team driver will carry a yellow windscreen strip on his Hyundai Elantra N TCR when the WTCR Race of Estoril weekend begins on Saturday.



“Obviously, it’s always better to be up front and the points we took at the Nürburgring nobody will be able to take them back and this is important,” Frenchman Vernay said. “But otherwise I am not thinking too much about it. I am just focused on performing again and delivering the best result that I can. And that’s all. Having only done one event so it doesn’t mean anything.”

