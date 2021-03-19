Thed Björk is revving up for his 10th season as a Cyan driver after being included in the squad’s Lynk & Co-powered WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup line-up for 2021.
Björk, who made history by scoring the first victory for a Chinese manufacturer in an FIA world series race at WTCR Race of Morocco in April 2019, has started all 76 WTCR counters run so far, winning eight times.
“I am really proud to be a part of the journey the team has done since 2012 and it boosts my confidence that they put their faith in me for a 10th straight season,” said the 40-year-old Swede. “My goal for 2021 is firmly set on taking a big step forward in the results and to challenge for the very top step of the standings.”
