Even WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race winners and Formula One podium finishers can get better, according to Tiago Monteiro, a driver who has achieved both.

Monteiro took the chequered flag of the final race of the current WTCR era in ninth position at the wheel of his LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler Honda Civic Type R TCR.

It completed a frustrating campaign for the Portuguese, who was ranked 15th in the provisional standings with a best finish of sixth place at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst the highlight.

“On a positive note, it’s good to finish in the top 10 in a weird race, but the performance was much like [in Qualifying] so it goes down as a frustrating end to a very character-building and difficult season,” said Monteiro. “We did try to turn things around and find solutions, but overall the conditions we did them in probably weren’t ideal in a series where everything operates at such a high level.

“Time will tell what’s going to happen in 2023 but I’ve learned a lot this year so let’s gather everything up and analyse everything we could have done better, regroup and improve.”

