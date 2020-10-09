After scoring points on his Nürburgring Nordschleife debut last month, WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup newcomer Gábor Kismarty-Lechner will be back on slightly more familiar territory at the Slovakia Ring this weekend.

Kismarty-Lechner has raced at the venue sporadically during his career and his track knowledge will aid his continued transition to the WTCR.



“I knew the Green Hell [Nürburgring Nordschleife] would be difficult but I am more than happy with the results,” he said. “Now we keep our eyes on the Slovakia Ring.”



Kismarty-Lechner forms part of the three-strong CUPRA-powered Zengő Motorsport line-up along with Mikel Azcona and Bence Boldizs.