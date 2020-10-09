After scoring points on his Nürburgring Nordschleife debut last month, WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup newcomer Gábor Kismarty-Lechner will be back on slightly more familiar territory at the Slovakia Ring this weekend.

Kismarty-Lechner has raced at the venue sporadically during his career and his track knowledge will aid his continued transition to the WTCR.

“I knew the Green Hell [Nürburgring Nordschleife] would be difficult but I am more than happy with the results,” he said. “Now we keep our eyes on the Slovakia Ring.”

Kismarty-Lechner forms part of the three-strong CUPRA-powered Zengő Motorsport line-up along with Mikel Azcona and Bence Boldizs.

WTCR
PURE ETCR from WTCR promoter Eurosport Events prepares to electrify Copenhagen with Grand Reveal
4 HOURS AGO

The post Why WTCR newcomer Kismarty-Lechner’s eyes are the Slovakia Ring appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR
From the track to the store: Official WTCR merchandise now available
7 HOURS AGO
WTCR
The weight wait is over: cars to run heavier at WTCR Race of Slovakia
10 HOURS AGO