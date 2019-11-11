Yvan Muller will have mixed feelings when he returns to Macau for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO street racing classic this week.

Muller claimed his first FIA World Touring Car Championship in Macau in 2008 (pictured), one year after he suffered late heartache with the title seemingly in his grasp.



He then missed out on the inaugural WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO by three points to Gabriele Tarquini in a thrilling final-round decider 12 months ago.



“The challenge is 100 times bigger in Macau than anywhere else,” said the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver. “But Macau is Macau and we can never predict what is going to happen. In 2007 my car stopped on the last lap when I was in the lead and was the virtual champion. But in 2008 I claimed my first world title in Macau.”



Muller starts WTCR Race of Macau fourth in the standings after nine events.

The post Why WTCR racer Muller’s Macau moments are mixed appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.