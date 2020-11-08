Having guided Gilles Magnus to the WTCR Rookie Driver title* at WTCR Race of Spain earlier this month, the Belgian team achieved more success in the country yesterday when Mehdi Bennani (pictured) clinched the TCR Europe title at Circuito del Jarama in a Comtoyou-run Audi RS 3 LMS.



Points scored by Moroccan former WTCR racer helped Comtoyou clinch the TCR Europe Teams’ title. The Comtoyou line-up also included Nicolas Baert and Sami Taoufik.



All three of Comtoyou’s WTCR drivers are in mathematical contention for the coveted title at WTCR Race of Aragón from November 13-15 with Nathanaël Berthon and Tom Coronel joining Magnus as contenders.