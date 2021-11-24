Mikel Azcona might have dropped out of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title fight but a top-five finish is still the CUPRA-powered driver’s for the taking at WTCR VTB Race of Russia this weekend.

Such has been the wide-open nature of the WTCR in 2021 that Gabriele Tarquini, currently P12 in the provisional ranking, can still finish second in the final order.



Azcona heads to Sochi Autodrom ninth in the table, 40 points behind second-placed Frédéric Vervisch but 26 points adrift of Yvan Muller, who is fifth after 14 races.



With 60 points up for grabs across Qualifying Q1, Q3, Race 1 and Race 2, the chances of Azcona finishing in the top five for his Zengő Motorsport team are not over.



“I really hope we can start to battle for the top positions again,” said Azcona, who finished on the podium at WTCR Race of Czech Republic last month but suffered two frustrating weekends in France and Italy.

Ad

WTCR The top 3 finishers so far in WTCR 2021 5 HOURS AGO

WTCR WTCR title showdown: How the super six stand and what they’ve said YESTERDAY AT 05:08