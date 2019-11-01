Why WTCR’s Coronel is turning orange but staying yellow

Tom Coronel will fly the WTCR / OSCARO flag when Vallelunga hosts the inaugural FIA Motorsport Games this weekend.

Coronel, a points-scorer in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, has been selected to represent The Netherlands in the Touring Car Cup section of the inter-nations event in Italy.



He will compete in a mainly yellow, DHL-supported, Honda Civic Type R run by Boutsen Ginion Racing from Belgium.



“It is the first time that this competition is held and I am looking at it as the Olympics of motorsport, a little bit like the Nations’ Cup in Formula Opel back in the day,” said Coronel. “We are representing the Dutch colours [and that] means that my familiar Boutsen Ginion Racing Honda Civic, the car I am normally racing in TCR Europe, will get a different livery. The Dutch flag will be on the roof and on the bonnet. On top of that, there are some orange features as well, because that is the colour of our country and also the historic racing colour for Dutch drivers.”



As well as competing in the Touring Car Cup section – where his rivals include four drivers with WTCR / OSCARO experience, John Fillippi (France), Germany’s Luca Engstler, Mato Homola (Slovakia) and Hong Kong’s Jim Ka To – Coronel will serve as the Dutch team captain.

