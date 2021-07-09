Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Jean-Karl Vernay will have no time to rest at MotorLand Aragón this weekend.

As well as contesting rounds five and six of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, Vernay is taking part in Race SP, the second event of PURE ETCR, the all-electric touring car series from WTCR promoter Eurosport Events.



“I really like MotorLand Aragón,” Vernay said. “I have always been quite quick at this circuit, you need to be smooth and this suits my driving style. It will be a busy weekend for me as I will also be driving in PURE ETCR, so I will need to adapt quickly to the Hyundai Elantra N TCR between sessions in order to be competitive, but I am more than ready for the challenge. Leading the standings is nice but let’s keep focused.”



CUPRA-powered WTCR racers Mikel Azcona and Jordi Gené will also be taking part in the Race SP event.

