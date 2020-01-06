Why WTCR’s new Rookie award would be a fit for Mitch

WTCR newcomers will get even more recognition in 2020 courtesy of the all-new Winning Rookie Driver award – and Mitchell Cheah is one young talent who’d match the entry criteria.

Malaysian hope Cheah, nicknamed Mitch, has made no secret of his desire to race in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup after impressing when the series visited his homeland for the 2019 super-finale last month and during his ADAC TCR Germany campaign earlier in the year.



Winning Rookie Driver candidates must be under 23 on 1 January 2020 having participated in no more than three WTCR or WTCC events in the previous three seasons. Cheah turns 22 in March and made his WTCR debut at the Sepang International Circuit in mid-December.



“WTCR would be definitely one of my end goals to be a part of,” said Cheah. “I am just trying to gain as much exposure and experience for myself around the other series like TCR Germany. My first season in Europe was quite a big shock for me and I had to adapt the driving style and everything. But I gained so much experience and maybe in the future I will have the chance to be a full season driver in WTCR.”

