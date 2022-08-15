Esteban Guerrieri had to make do with a pair of P10s when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup visited Circuit l’Anneau du Rhin earlier this month.

The Argentine had put up a stern defence of fourth place in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst, but was forced to pit when he flat-spotted his tyres while saving a slide following contact from Gilles Magnus through the high-speed Turn 1 right hander.

Ad

His German ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team brought the record WTCR win holder into the pits but did send him back out on track, allowing Guerrieri recorded a 10th-place finish as a result in his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR.

WTCR Michelisz playing the team game in WTCR A DAY AGO

Race 2 yielded the same result for Guerrieri, who had been on course for seventh place until a collision with Tom Coronel at the penultimate corner on the final lap of the race dropped him back.

“Considering the potential we had, it wasn’t an easy Sunday,” Guerrieri said afterwards. “I got hit while I was running fourth in Race 1, and that put me out of contention for the big points because I locked up all four tyres and had to pit as a result. In Race 2 we didn’t really have the chance to attack or move forward. I tried to maintain a consistent pace throughout, then there was a bit of confusion because I was hit from behind at the penultimate corner while I was trying to slow down to let Néstor [Girolami] through as well. Even so, the cars in front seemed much quicker; they were flying on the straights.”

WTCR Coronel savours “classic touring car racing” at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst YESTERDAY AT 10:03