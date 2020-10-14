Competing in his VEXTA DOMY-entered, Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición TCR for the first time, the 2017 FIA European Touring Car Cup winner qualified P18 where he finished Race 1 despite falling to P22 at one stage. He then went on to place P11 in Race 2 and P14 in Race 3.



Had he been eligible for points – wildcard racers don’t score points in the WTCR under rules introduced last season – Fulín would have taken home seven points from the weekend. Instead he left the Slovakia Ring having impressed with his performance following a two-year absence from international competition.



“As a true racer, I am not satisfied that I did not manage to be in the top 10 and I did not repeat the fifth place from 2018,” said Fulín. “On the other hand, I sat in the latest Cupra León Competición for the first time, because I drive an older car in the ESET Cup, we drove for the first time Goodyear tyres and we only completed one race in the world series. I don't think it was that bad in the end.



“I have to thank to the entire team, the engineer and all the mechanics who worked tirelessly on my car for three days, as well as my partners, VEXTA DOMY, HELIOS, MOTOREX, SPIES HECKER and Autoklub Česká Republika, without whom this start would not have taken place at all. I hope it wasn't the last time I left my mark in the WTCR."