Wildcard entry Petr Fulín will start Race 1 of WTCR Race of Czech Republic from a sensational pole position after an impressive performance on home soil.

The local hero set the 10thfastest time in the Q2 qualifying session, meaning he will start the partially reversed-grid Race 1 from the front in his self-entered CUPRA Leon Competición.



Fulín made it through to Q2 with ease after setting the eighth fastest time in Q1, before ending up P10 of the 12 runners who compete in the second part of qualifying. The performance is all the more remarkable, given that he hasn’t raced since competing in the WTCR last year at the Slovakiaring.



Race 1 of WTCR Race of Czech Republic will take place on Sunday at 14h15 local time.

